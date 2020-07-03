660 W. 28th St #D

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel range

GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - Enjoy the cool ocean breezes of this quiet and secluded 1 bedroom 1 bath haven with an ocean view. Wonderfully remodeled unit exudes a serene beachy vibe. Bright new kitchen features include hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, unique tile backsplash, handmade deep stainless steel sink, Samsung stainless steel appliances including an overhead range hood. Bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled with new sink, toilet cabinet and hardware. New blinds and door hardware throughout. Located only a few blocks from Cabrillo Beach, Marina , Pt. Fermin Park and the L.A. Harbor. Parking and Laundry on-site.

If you have any questions or would like to set up an appointment please call KNM Property Mgt at 424-404-0803 or 310-339-0209



