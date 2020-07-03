All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

660 W. 28th St #D

660 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

660 West 28th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT - Enjoy the cool ocean breezes of this quiet and secluded 1 bedroom 1 bath haven with an ocean view. Wonderfully remodeled unit exudes a serene beachy vibe. Bright new kitchen features include hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, unique tile backsplash, handmade deep stainless steel sink, Samsung stainless steel appliances including an overhead range hood. Bathroom has also been tastefully remodeled with new sink, toilet cabinet and hardware. New blinds and door hardware throughout. Located only a few blocks from Cabrillo Beach, Marina , Pt. Fermin Park and the L.A. Harbor. Parking and Laundry on-site.
If you have any questions or would like to set up an appointment please call KNM Property Mgt at 424-404-0803 or 310-339-0209

(RLNE4679148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

