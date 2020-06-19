All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
660 HARBOR
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

660 HARBOR

660 Harbor Street · (917) 330-9830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 Harbor Street, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available May 1st. A beautifully remodeled, fully furnished and extremely private architectural residence in Venice's smartest and only gated community, Del Rey Colony. Located in the highly sought after Silver Triangle; steps from the beach, bike path, Abbot Kinney and Venice Canals. Through a private patio and garden, the main level offers an inviting living room featuring wood floors, fireplace, and a dining patio overlooking the lagoon, complete with waterfalls. The light, modern dining area and kitchen feature custom cabinetry, volume ceilings, a wine refrigerator and Kitchen Aid appliances. A skylighted staircase leads to the second level and 3 BRs and 2 full BAs. The large master bedroom features a wonderful en suite bath with soaking tub, walk-in closet, fireplace and balcony. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms lead to a large patio perfect for sunsets, private sunbathing dining al fresco. Direct entry 2-car garage with plenty of storage. Community amenities include a gym, pool, spa, 24-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 HARBOR have any available units?
660 HARBOR has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 HARBOR have?
Some of 660 HARBOR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 HARBOR currently offering any rent specials?
660 HARBOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 HARBOR pet-friendly?
No, 660 HARBOR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 660 HARBOR offer parking?
Yes, 660 HARBOR does offer parking.
Does 660 HARBOR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 HARBOR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 HARBOR have a pool?
Yes, 660 HARBOR has a pool.
Does 660 HARBOR have accessible units?
No, 660 HARBOR does not have accessible units.
Does 660 HARBOR have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 HARBOR does not have units with dishwashers.
