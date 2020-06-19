660 HARBOR

Amenities

Available May 1st. A beautifully remodeled, fully furnished and extremely private architectural residence in Venice's smartest and only gated community, Del Rey Colony. Located in the highly sought after Silver Triangle; steps from the beach, bike path, Abbot Kinney and Venice Canals. Through a private patio and garden, the main level offers an inviting living room featuring wood floors, fireplace, and a dining patio overlooking the lagoon, complete with waterfalls. The light, modern dining area and kitchen feature custom cabinetry, volume ceilings, a wine refrigerator and Kitchen Aid appliances. A skylighted staircase leads to the second level and 3 BRs and 2 full BAs. The large master bedroom features a wonderful en suite bath with soaking tub, walk-in closet, fireplace and balcony. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms lead to a large patio perfect for sunsets, private sunbathing dining al fresco. Direct entry 2-car garage with plenty of storage. Community amenities include a gym, pool, spa, 24-