All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 659 W 18th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
659 W 18th St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:35 AM

659 W 18th St

659 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

659 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3-Bedroom home has plenty of charm! It has hardwood floors, knotty pine cabinets, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and a utility sink, and comes with a refrigerator. It's the front house of two on a lot. It's all freshly cleaned up and ready for you to move in and make it yours! Owner says "submit" regarding pets... pet and pet deposit amount subject to owner approval. Please call (310)833-RENT (7368) or email info@landsendpm.com (mention "House on 18th St" in the subject line) to schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 659 W 18th St have any available units?
659 W 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 659 W 18th St have?
Some of 659 W 18th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 659 W 18th St currently offering any rent specials?
659 W 18th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 659 W 18th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 659 W 18th St is pet friendly.
Does 659 W 18th St offer parking?
Yes, 659 W 18th St offers parking.
Does 659 W 18th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 659 W 18th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 659 W 18th St have a pool?
No, 659 W 18th St does not have a pool.
Does 659 W 18th St have accessible units?
No, 659 W 18th St does not have accessible units.
Does 659 W 18th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 659 W 18th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College