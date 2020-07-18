659 W 18th St

Amenities
This lovely 3-Bedroom home has plenty of charm! It has hardwood floors, knotty pine cabinets, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and a utility sink, and comes with a refrigerator. It's the front house of two on a lot. It's all freshly cleaned up and ready for you to move in and make it yours! Owner says "submit" regarding pets... pet and pet deposit amount subject to owner approval. Please call (310)833-RENT (7368) or email info@landsendpm.com (mention "House on 18th St" in the subject line) to schedule your viewing today!