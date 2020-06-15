659 . Highland Ave.

Amenities
Charming & Spacious 2 story house In the great location of Hancock Park! This is a gorgeous two story Tudor. State of the art Gourmet kitchen with large center island, Viking Stove, Wine cooler, Staniless steel appliances, granite counters , and built-in seating. Original paneled entry and library. Huge upstairs patio for entertaining. Diamond cut windows, Wooden floors throughout, Updated plumbing, Travertine tiled baths, Fireplace, Converted Garage. Brand new modern furniture with flat screen TVs all around.
Full kitchen with pots & pans. Backhouse which is turned into game room. Laundry Machine. Parking Space.
General Information
Beds: 4 Bed
House Size: 3,872 Sq Ft
Property Type: Single Home
Neighborhood: Central LA
Stories: 2
Baths: 3 Full Bath
Style:Tudor