657 MILDRED Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location is everything! This 3 bed, 2.5 bath is minutes from all that Venice has to offer! A short, scenic walk through the canals leads straigh to Venice Beach. Beautifully renovated this single family home is filled with natural light and complimented by vaulted ceilings, hardwood and polished concrete floors, stainless accents and floor-to-ceiling windows. A modern kitchen gives way to the spacious living/dining area. Large master suite includes cozy fireplace and a gorgous remodeled, en suite bathroom complete with an oversized shower and tub. Spiral stair access to the large roof top deck with incredible sunset views. Located in the much-desired Silver Triangle, you cannot find a better match for space, walkability and style!