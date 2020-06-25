All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue

6560 Fountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6560 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous and BRAND NEW two-level townhome style apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available. Built in 2019 with a spectacular custom design, this 1,500 square foot unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, European oak hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, energy efficient washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat, dual-pane windows, energy saving LED recessed lighting, a private balcony and much more. Two covered parking spots included (tandem), pets considered on a case by case basis. With a walk score of 92 this location is considered a walker's paradise. Extremely close to countless restaurants, cafes, bars, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have any available units?
6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have?
Some of 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
