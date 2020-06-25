6560 FOUNTAIN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous and BRAND NEW two-level townhome style apartment in the heart of Hollywood is now available. Built in 2019 with a spectacular custom design, this 1,500 square foot unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, European oak hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, energy efficient washer and dryer in unit, central AC/heat, dual-pane windows, energy saving LED recessed lighting, a private balcony and much more. Two covered parking spots included (tandem), pets considered on a case by case basis. With a walk score of 92 this location is considered a walker's paradise. Extremely close to countless restaurants, cafes, bars, and much more.