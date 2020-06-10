All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020

656 INDIANA Avenue

656 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

656 Indiana Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The ultimate beach pad! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated apartment is the perfect place to stay at whether you are on an extended vacation or just want a home by the beach. Located just blocks from the world-famous Venice Beach and "America's Sexiest Street"...Abbot Kinney. The unit has been upgraded with a beautiful new kitchen, new appliances, renovated bathroom, new flooring throughout, new mirrored closets in all bedrooms and is fully furnished! It can be delivered furnished or vacant, your choice! We already have several inquires so contact us ASAP to check availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 INDIANA Avenue have any available units?
656 INDIANA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 656 INDIANA Avenue have?
Some of 656 INDIANA Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 INDIANA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
656 INDIANA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 INDIANA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 656 INDIANA Avenue offer parking?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 656 INDIANA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 INDIANA Avenue have a pool?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 656 INDIANA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 656 INDIANA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 INDIANA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

