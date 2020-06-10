656 INDIANA Avenue

Amenities

The ultimate beach pad! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom recently renovated apartment is the perfect place to stay at whether you are on an extended vacation or just want a home by the beach. Located just blocks from the world-famous Venice Beach and "America's Sexiest Street"...Abbot Kinney. The unit has been upgraded with a beautiful new kitchen, new appliances, renovated bathroom, new flooring throughout, new mirrored closets in all bedrooms and is fully furnished! It can be delivered furnished or vacant, your choice! We already have several inquires so contact us ASAP to check availability!