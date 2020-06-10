All apartments in Los Angeles
6557 Babcock Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:45 AM

6557 Babcock Avenue

6557 Babcock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6557 Babcock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated/renovated home that has so much to offer! From original hardwood floors to a formal dining room and open kitchen space. This house is an entertainers delight. Equipped with all brand new appliances including stackable washer/dry, refrigerator, double wall oven, cooktop range, range hood and dishwasher! The home also comes with brand new light fixtures including recess lighting. Enjoy a nice corner in the living room that is setup for an office/study area with a window overlooking the front lawn. Walk outside to a lush green landscaped backyard with two bonus rooms that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. Detached 2 car parking garage with ample storage space. Per title, house is two bedrooms and one bathroom, however home has an additional bedroom with a closet that can be used as an office/nursery/etc. and two full bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 Babcock Avenue have any available units?
6557 Babcock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6557 Babcock Avenue have?
Some of 6557 Babcock Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 Babcock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6557 Babcock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 Babcock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6557 Babcock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6557 Babcock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6557 Babcock Avenue offers parking.
Does 6557 Babcock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 Babcock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 Babcock Avenue have a pool?
No, 6557 Babcock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6557 Babcock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6557 Babcock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 Babcock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6557 Babcock Avenue has units with dishwashers.
