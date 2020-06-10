6557 Babcock Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Completely updated/renovated home that has so much to offer! From original hardwood floors to a formal dining room and open kitchen space. This house is an entertainers delight. Equipped with all brand new appliances including stackable washer/dry, refrigerator, double wall oven, cooktop range, range hood and dishwasher! The home also comes with brand new light fixtures including recess lighting. Enjoy a nice corner in the living room that is setup for an office/study area with a window overlooking the front lawn. Walk outside to a lush green landscaped backyard with two bonus rooms that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. Detached 2 car parking garage with ample storage space. Per title, house is two bedrooms and one bathroom, however home has an additional bedroom with a closet that can be used as an office/nursery/etc. and two full bathrooms.