All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6552 NAGLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6552 NAGLE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6552 NAGLE Avenue

6552 N Nagle Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6552 N Nagle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated with new paint, inside and outside. Brand new landscape, Brand new stove and dishwasher. Very large property Ranch style home includes main house with open floor plan and very large kitchen. There are 3 bedrooms (2 with walk in closets) and 2 baths, Dining area also used as a den area which leads out to the large grassy backyard. There is a separate studio which is permitted as a recreational room which is included in this lease. The studio has a bathroom and kitchen sink. It is perfect as a office (not for habitation). Must provide own refrigerator and washer/dryer, or owner will provide for an increase rental amount. New fencing and driveway gate to enclose the property for security and privacy is being installed.Owner may consider one (1) Pet (depending on the size/age) with an additional pet deposit and with the agreement to maintain the landscape as received. Must replace any plants and grass that is destroyed due to the pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have any available units?
6552 NAGLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have?
Some of 6552 NAGLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6552 NAGLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6552 NAGLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6552 NAGLE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6552 NAGLE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6552 NAGLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6552 NAGLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6552 NAGLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6552 NAGLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6552 NAGLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6552 NAGLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College