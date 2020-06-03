6552 Bellaire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606 Greater Valley Glen
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout this main living area upon entry. The open kitchen provides ample cabinet space in a beautiful dark finish. Granite counter tops and back splash add an elegance to the space. Graphic detail in the tile flooring and French doors give added character to the home. The bathrooms are beautiful and tranquil. The bedrooms offer great closet space and drawers built-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
6552 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.