All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6552 Bellaire Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6552 Bellaire Avenue
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:13 AM

6552 Bellaire Avenue

6552 Bellaire Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6552 Bellaire Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout this main living area upon entry. The open kitchen provides ample cabinet space in a beautiful dark finish. Granite counter tops and back splash add an elegance to the space. Graphic detail in the tile flooring and French doors give added character to the home. The bathrooms are beautiful and tranquil. The bedrooms offer great closet space and drawers built-in.
Beautiful gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout this main living area upon entry. The open kitchen provides ample cabinet space in a beautiful dark finish. Granite counter tops and back splash add an elegance to the space. Graphic detail in the tile flooring and French doors give added character to the home. The bathrooms are beautiful and tranquil. The bedrooms offer great closet space and drawers built-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
6552 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 6552 Bellaire Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6552 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6552 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6552 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6552 Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6552 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6552 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 6552 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6552 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6552 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6552 Bellaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College