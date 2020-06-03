6550 Gaviota Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Vibrant Lake Balboa House 3 Bed/2 Bath



Three bedroom, 2 bathroom 1613 sq. ft. house for rent in family-friendly Lake Balboa neighborhood (Encino adjacent).



Distinctive and tasteful upgrades throughout the house. Hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops & nice kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Stylish bathrooms. Large and open den/living room with fireplace, great for entertaining! Central air. Alarm system setup. Back patio with terracotta tile, Edison lights, ceiling fan. Peaceful yard with gazebo and mature trees including a lemon, fig, and cumquat. Washer/Dryer unit. 2 car attached garage. Newly painted, clean, and well-maintained. Gardening included. Tenant is responsible for utilities.