Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:23 AM

6550 Gaviota Avenue

6550 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6550 Gaviota Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Vibrant Lake Balboa House 3 Bed/2 Bath

Three bedroom, 2 bathroom 1613 sq. ft. house for rent in family-friendly Lake Balboa neighborhood (Encino adjacent).

Distinctive and tasteful upgrades throughout the house. Hardwood floors, granite kitchen countertops & nice kitchen cabinets. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Stylish bathrooms. Large and open den/living room with fireplace, great for entertaining! Central air. Alarm system setup. Back patio with terracotta tile, Edison lights, ceiling fan. Peaceful yard with gazebo and mature trees including a lemon, fig, and cumquat. Washer/Dryer unit. 2 car attached garage. Newly painted, clean, and well-maintained. Gardening included. Tenant is responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have any available units?
6550 Gaviota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have?
Some of 6550 Gaviota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Gaviota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Gaviota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Gaviota Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6550 Gaviota Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6550 Gaviota Avenue offers parking.
Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6550 Gaviota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have a pool?
No, 6550 Gaviota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6550 Gaviota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Gaviota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6550 Gaviota Avenue has units with dishwashers.
