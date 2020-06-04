All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

655 Brooks Ave

655 E Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

655 E Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Home in the Heart of Venice - Property Id: 66055

Cozy Eclectic Home featuring beautiful gourmet kitchen w/ two tone wood cabinets & operable skylight, bar/wine cabinets including counter to kitchen in dining room, entry room w/ storage cabinets, bench seat w/ storage, new flooring, fresh paint, vaulted living room & master bedroom ceilings w/ wood beams, fireplace w/ metal & glass doors, ceiling fans, all led lighting, tankless water heater, water filter, 1/2 bath at living room, rear wood sliding door, rear resurfaced wood deck w/ trellis, cedar ceilings in closets, washer/dryer in laundry/trash/pantry area w/ skylight, tile in the entry, kitchen & main bathroom, secure automatic gated parking f/ the rear. All copper plumbing & fully updated electrical
Property Id 66055
Property Id 66055

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4699927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Brooks Ave have any available units?
655 Brooks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Brooks Ave have?
Some of 655 Brooks Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Brooks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
655 Brooks Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Brooks Ave pet-friendly?
No, 655 Brooks Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 655 Brooks Ave offer parking?
Yes, 655 Brooks Ave offers parking.
Does 655 Brooks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 655 Brooks Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Brooks Ave have a pool?
No, 655 Brooks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 655 Brooks Ave have accessible units?
No, 655 Brooks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Brooks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 Brooks Ave has units with dishwashers.
