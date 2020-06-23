Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

6547 Gazette Ave. Available 11/01/19 Winnetka 3BR w/bonus room + newer central heat + air! (6547 Gazette) - Single-story Winnetka home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/1380 SQF; bonus room could be used as possible 4th bedroom; living room w/fireplace; dining area; vaulted, wood beam ceilings; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; master bedroom offers three-quarter bath + separate entrance; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; newer central heat + air; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5126741)