Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

6547 Gazette Ave.

6547 Gazette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6547 Gazette Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

6547 Gazette Ave. Available 11/01/19 Winnetka 3BR w/bonus room + newer central heat + air! (6547 Gazette) - Single-story Winnetka home available for lease! Features include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/1380 SQF; bonus room could be used as possible 4th bedroom; living room w/fireplace; dining area; vaulted, wood beam ceilings; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; master bedroom offers three-quarter bath + separate entrance; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; newer central heat + air; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5126741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Gazette Ave. have any available units?
6547 Gazette Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 Gazette Ave. have?
Some of 6547 Gazette Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 Gazette Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Gazette Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Gazette Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6547 Gazette Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6547 Gazette Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6547 Gazette Ave. offers parking.
Does 6547 Gazette Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6547 Gazette Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Gazette Ave. have a pool?
No, 6547 Gazette Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Gazette Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6547 Gazette Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Gazette Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6547 Gazette Ave. has units with dishwashers.
