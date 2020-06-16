All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
654 SWARTHMORE Avenue
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

654 SWARTHMORE Avenue

654 Swarthmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

654 Swarthmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Visit this masterpiece - a custom Modern Mediterranean. Hardwood floors and Benjamin Moore paint throughout with vaulted ceilings makes this home a must for the most discerning tenant. Sophisticated and unique floor plan - a few blocks to the Palisades Village and Caruso's most recent shopping, dining and entertainment center along with being in the highly rated Palisades Charter Elementary School zone. A generous 3-bedroom, 3-bath (master, Jack and Jill, and first floor). Some key features include beautiful Mediterranean arched windows (genuine Pozzi) and French doors. Enjoy cooking? You'll love this impressive large chief's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom built wine cellar or pantry area, and a personal office tucked away for privacy. Beautiful views of the Palisades canyon. You are sure to enjoy weekend bar-b-ques and time with family and friends. Please do not disturb tenant. 24-hour notice needed for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have any available units?
654 SWARTHMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have?
Some of 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
654 SWARTHMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 654 SWARTHMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
