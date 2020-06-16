654 SWARTHMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Visit this masterpiece - a custom Modern Mediterranean. Hardwood floors and Benjamin Moore paint throughout with vaulted ceilings makes this home a must for the most discerning tenant. Sophisticated and unique floor plan - a few blocks to the Palisades Village and Caruso's most recent shopping, dining and entertainment center along with being in the highly rated Palisades Charter Elementary School zone. A generous 3-bedroom, 3-bath (master, Jack and Jill, and first floor). Some key features include beautiful Mediterranean arched windows (genuine Pozzi) and French doors. Enjoy cooking? You'll love this impressive large chief's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, custom built wine cellar or pantry area, and a personal office tucked away for privacy. Beautiful views of the Palisades canyon. You are sure to enjoy weekend bar-b-ques and time with family and friends. Please do not disturb tenant. 24-hour notice needed for showings.