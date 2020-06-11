6521 Oakdale Avenue

Amenities

This charming mid century Ranch home has great curb appeal, located in the Corbin Palms area of Woodland Hills. This home has been significantly renovated in the early 2000's and is almost 1400 sqft. Beautiful Custom door entry leads into this lovely three bedroom, three bath home. Travertine floors adorn the entry, kitchen, living room and dining area with French doors leading to entertainers yard with sparkling swimming pool. Huge dream kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including commercial size side by side refrigerator/freezer. Recess lights throughout the houseHome shows light and bright with designer touches throughout. Master bedroom has his and her wardrobes. Homeowner has added closet designs by California Closets in master bedroom, interior paint, Direct TV and ADT alarm system pre- wired throughout home. Built in surround system with mounted speakers. Bedrooms either have ceiling fans or updated light pendant. Central A/c and heating.

The pool (unheated) has been completely renovated with plenty of paver decking for entertaining. Two car garage with washer/dryer and paver driver large enough to accommodate multiple vehicles. The backyard is furnished with two pool lounge chairs and outdoor sectional sofa and mosaic tile table. Enjoy a nice BBQ with friends and family.

Centrally located to shopping malls and easy access to freeways.