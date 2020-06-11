All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6521 Oakdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6521 Oakdale Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6521 Oakdale Avenue

6521 Oakdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6521 Oakdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming mid century Ranch home has great curb appeal, located in the Corbin Palms area of Woodland Hills. This home has been significantly renovated in the early 2000's and is almost 1400 sqft. Beautiful Custom door entry leads into this lovely three bedroom, three bath home. Travertine floors adorn the entry, kitchen, living room and dining area with French doors leading to entertainers yard with sparkling swimming pool. Huge dream kitchen with granite counters, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including commercial size side by side refrigerator/freezer. Recess lights throughout the houseHome shows light and bright with designer touches throughout. Master bedroom has his and her wardrobes. Homeowner has added closet designs by California Closets in master bedroom, interior paint, Direct TV and ADT alarm system pre- wired throughout home. Built in surround system with mounted speakers. Bedrooms either have ceiling fans or updated light pendant. Central A/c and heating.
The pool (unheated) has been completely renovated with plenty of paver decking for entertaining. Two car garage with washer/dryer and paver driver large enough to accommodate multiple vehicles. The backyard is furnished with two pool lounge chairs and outdoor sectional sofa and mosaic tile table. Enjoy a nice BBQ with friends and family.
Centrally located to shopping malls and easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
6521 Oakdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 6521 Oakdale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Oakdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6521 Oakdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 Oakdale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6521 Oakdale Avenue has a pool.
Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6521 Oakdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College