6521 La Mirada Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, furnished, garbage disposal, in unit laundry, microwave, oven, patio / balcony, range, refrigerator. Property Amenities: cats allowed, dogs allowed, pet friendly, parking, garage

FULLY FURNISHED! MOVE-IN READY! Beautiful modern single family home in the heart of Hollywood. Great Location! 3 bedroom, 3 full baths. Energy efficient home built which features home automation, brand new window shades, brand new paint, 4 LED TVs, solar panels, and an energy efficient AC/Heating system with NEST thermostat. This smart home comes furnished. Furnished rooftop deck of 277 SF that provides beautiful views of the city, the Hollywood Sign, and Downtown LA. The living room is magnificent and offers a large gourmet kitchen open to the dining room and family room, which is perfect for entertaining. The family room also offers a cozy fireplace. This home has it's own 2 car attached garage. Excellent brand new multi million dollar community.



5 minute walk to Sunset Blvd., Hollywood Blvd, and all of Hollywood's most infamous attractions. Never have to fight for street parking again. Enjoy Hollywood's nightlife at ease.



Looking for a responsible renter for minimum 12 month or long term commitment. Please email or call/text if interested.



(RLNE2108092)