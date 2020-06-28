All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6516 Brynhurst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6516 Brynhurst Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

6516 Brynhurst Avenue

6516 Brynhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6516 Brynhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL unit! Close to Edward Vincent Jr. Park and the Forum. This three bedroom two bathroom downstairs unit allows a maximum occupancy of five people. Unit includes central heating and A/C, tank-less water heater, hall storage, tile and laminate flooring throughout, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, upgraded finishes, newer dual pane windows, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, master suite with attached bath, and includes a tandem parking space for two vehicles. Rent $2550.00/mo Deposit $2600.00 OAA. 6 month lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Non-smoking building. No pets except those allowable by law with proper documentation. Please visit our website www.babcockmgmt.com for more details or call (310)212-6660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have any available units?
6516 Brynhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have?
Some of 6516 Brynhurst Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Brynhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Brynhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Brynhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Brynhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 Brynhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College