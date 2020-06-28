6516 Brynhurst Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL unit! Close to Edward Vincent Jr. Park and the Forum. This three bedroom two bathroom downstairs unit allows a maximum occupancy of five people. Unit includes central heating and A/C, tank-less water heater, hall storage, tile and laminate flooring throughout, custom kitchen cabinets, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, upgraded finishes, newer dual pane windows, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, master suite with attached bath, and includes a tandem parking space for two vehicles. Rent $2550.00/mo Deposit $2600.00 OAA. 6 month lease. Resident responsible for all utilities. Non-smoking building. No pets except those allowable by law with proper documentation. Please visit our website www.babcockmgmt.com for more details or call (310)212-6660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.