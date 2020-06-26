6514 Glade Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Woodland Hills Home Just Steps Away From The Village at Westfield - Come and see this beautiful one-story, 3 bedroom home in Woodland Hills just steps away from great restaurants and shopping at The Village at Westfield. Some of the great features include: Upgraded flooring throughout, New paint, New Roof, Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and tons of storage, Gorgeous master bathroom, Large backyard perfect for entertaining, Long driveway, Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and so much more! This will be a great place to call HOME!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4997839)