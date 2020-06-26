All apartments in Los Angeles
6514 Glade Ave
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

6514 Glade Ave

6514 Glade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6514 Glade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Woodland Hills Home Just Steps Away From The Village at Westfield - Come and see this beautiful one-story, 3 bedroom home in Woodland Hills just steps away from great restaurants and shopping at The Village at Westfield. Some of the great features include: Upgraded flooring throughout, New paint, New Roof, Kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and tons of storage, Gorgeous master bathroom, Large backyard perfect for entertaining, Long driveway, Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, and so much more! This will be a great place to call HOME!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4997839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6514 Glade Ave have any available units?
6514 Glade Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6514 Glade Ave have?
Some of 6514 Glade Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6514 Glade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6514 Glade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6514 Glade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6514 Glade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6514 Glade Ave offer parking?
No, 6514 Glade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6514 Glade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6514 Glade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6514 Glade Ave have a pool?
No, 6514 Glade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6514 Glade Ave have accessible units?
No, 6514 Glade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6514 Glade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6514 Glade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
