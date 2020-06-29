All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM

651 N Mariposa

651 North Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

651 North Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
**Available for June move-in -- Owner open to less than 12x month lease** 4Br/2Ba 2579 sq ft Historic traditional in East Hollywood. Less than 2x miles to Los Feliz/SilverLake/Echo Park/West Hollywood/Larchmont/Hancock Park, 5x mile to Downtown LA. Hop skip and a jump to Ktown. Large lot on tree lined street with plenty of off street parking. Open living & dining room with lots of windows for light, dual zoned central heat and air (upstairs/downstairs), both bathrooms have bathtubs (clawfoot tub in downstairs BR), hardwood floors and vintage wallpaper throughout, many untouched period pieces add charm for those that appreciate bygone eras. Downstairs bedroom and bathroom access for family members that can't do stairs. Separate laundry room with utility closet, huge backyard with room for entertaining or family BBQ's, large concrete area for secure parking behind fence. Charming covered porch off rear of kitchen Available furnished with appliances. Currently occupied not available to show until end of May

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

