651 N Mariposa

**Available for June move-in -- Owner open to less than 12x month lease** 4Br/2Ba 2579 sq ft Historic traditional in East Hollywood. Less than 2x miles to Los Feliz/SilverLake/Echo Park/West Hollywood/Larchmont/Hancock Park, 5x mile to Downtown LA. Hop skip and a jump to Ktown. Large lot on tree lined street with plenty of off street parking. Open living & dining room with lots of windows for light, dual zoned central heat and air (upstairs/downstairs), both bathrooms have bathtubs (clawfoot tub in downstairs BR), hardwood floors and vintage wallpaper throughout, many untouched period pieces add charm for those that appreciate bygone eras. Downstairs bedroom and bathroom access for family members that can't do stairs. Separate laundry room with utility closet, huge backyard with room for entertaining or family BBQ's, large concrete area for secure parking behind fence. Charming covered porch off rear of kitchen Available furnished with appliances. Currently occupied not available to show until end of May