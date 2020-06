Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Now Available! This Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment has been beautifully remodeled, with a fully updated kitchen, full dining room, front balcony, washer and dryer hookups in the unit, and assigned off-street parking. This 3-unit building is well-maintained, and convenient to shopping, transportation, and easy freeway access. Square footage estimated; applicant to verify to their own satisfaction. Call (310) 833-RENT for more information.