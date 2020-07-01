All apartments in Los Angeles
648 BROOKS Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

648 BROOKS Avenue

648 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

648 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Southern California beach living is all about the indoor and outdoor spaces. Located in the heart of Venice, on a street that is all about pride of ownership, enjoy this quiet and sunny upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit with wood floors and tiles. This classic beach style duplex, close to the boardwalk and beach, provides easy access to surfing and biking. Be a part of one of the most creative artist areas in Los Angeles and spend your free time strolling Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave taking in the nightlife, boutiques, bakeries, cafes and markets. When you arrive home, this property includes 2 dedicated and gated tandem parking spaces. This classic property includes access to washer/dryer and better yet, your water usage is included in the lease! Best of all, entertain in this relaxing outdoor space with the privacy provided by the enclosed fencing in both the front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
648 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 648 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 648 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 648 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 648 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 648 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 BROOKS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

