648 BROOKS Avenue

Southern California beach living is all about the indoor and outdoor spaces. Located in the heart of Venice, on a street that is all about pride of ownership, enjoy this quiet and sunny upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit with wood floors and tiles. This classic beach style duplex, close to the boardwalk and beach, provides easy access to surfing and biking. Be a part of one of the most creative artist areas in Los Angeles and spend your free time strolling Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave taking in the nightlife, boutiques, bakeries, cafes and markets. When you arrive home, this property includes 2 dedicated and gated tandem parking spaces. This classic property includes access to washer/dryer and better yet, your water usage is included in the lease! Best of all, entertain in this relaxing outdoor space with the privacy provided by the enclosed fencing in both the front and back yards.