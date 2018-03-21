All apartments in Los Angeles
648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue

648 1/2 S Dunsmuir Ave · No Longer Available
Location

648 1/2 S Dunsmuir Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive, second story with 1 bed plus 1 bath Plus Dining Room apartment at a convenient location. No laundry on site, but comes with one car garage parking. Fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Act fast and don't missed out.
Centrally located in LA, right near downtown, these apartment homes offer everything that in between classic and modern west coast resident desires. Our modern and spacious homes feature kitchen, high ceilings, all appliances included and much more. Socialize with family and friends at near by restaurants. Discover your new home in the heart of LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have any available units?
648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have?
Some of 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue offers parking.
Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
