648 1/2 So. Dunsmuir Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive, second story with 1 bed plus 1 bath Plus Dining Room apartment at a convenient location. No laundry on site, but comes with one car garage parking. Fully remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Act fast and don't missed out.

Centrally located in LA, right near downtown, these apartment homes offer everything that in between classic and modern west coast resident desires. Our modern and spacious homes feature kitchen, high ceilings, all appliances included and much more. Socialize with family and friends at near by restaurants. Discover your new home in the heart of LA.