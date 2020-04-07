All apartments in Los Angeles
647 North Lucerne Boulevard
647 North Lucerne Boulevard

647 North Lucerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

647 North Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Beautifully updated California craftsman with new windows, doors and exterior finishes. Backyard pool was recently added, along with a large patio for the ultimate in outdoor living and entertaining. Prime Larchmont Village location, steps to amazing restaurants and all your shopping needs. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, expansive living room/dining room with striking beams and lots of natural light. The home is on a large lot with beautiful landscaping and plenty of outside living space. Hardwood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen, in-house laundry. 3 blocks from Larchmont Charter School. Contact Timothy Gavin 310-619-0971
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have any available units?
647 North Lucerne Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have?
Some of 647 North Lucerne Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 North Lucerne Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
647 North Lucerne Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 North Lucerne Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard offer parking?
No, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard has a pool.
Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 647 North Lucerne Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 North Lucerne Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
