647 North Lucerne Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Beautifully updated California craftsman with new windows, doors and exterior finishes. Backyard pool was recently added, along with a large patio for the ultimate in outdoor living and entertaining. Prime Larchmont Village location, steps to amazing restaurants and all your shopping needs. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, expansive living room/dining room with striking beams and lots of natural light. The home is on a large lot with beautiful landscaping and plenty of outside living space. Hardwood floors throughout, updated baths and kitchen, in-house laundry. 3 blocks from Larchmont Charter School. Contact Timothy Gavin 310-619-0971

Contact us to schedule a showing.