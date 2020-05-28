All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 20 2019 at 4:08 PM

6458 Hanna Avenue

6458 Hanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6458 Hanna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home with great curb appeal located on a quiet street. The house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and an open floor plan with family room and kitchen/ breakfast bar combination. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, Stainless steel appliances & bright interior, Master French doors open to covered patio and exceptional entertaining, low maintenance backyard. New windows, French doors, recessed lighting, new exterior/interior paint, and Original refinished hardwood flooring throughout house. Central heating/air, beautiful landscaping wit attached two car garage. Walking distance to The Village" shops and Topanga Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6458 Hanna Avenue have any available units?
6458 Hanna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6458 Hanna Avenue have?
Some of 6458 Hanna Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6458 Hanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6458 Hanna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6458 Hanna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6458 Hanna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6458 Hanna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6458 Hanna Avenue offers parking.
Does 6458 Hanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6458 Hanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6458 Hanna Avenue have a pool?
No, 6458 Hanna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6458 Hanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6458 Hanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6458 Hanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6458 Hanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

