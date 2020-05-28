6458 Hanna Avenue

Amenities

Single family home with great curb appeal located on a quiet street. The house has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and an open floor plan with family room and kitchen/ breakfast bar combination. Kitchen with Quartz counter tops, Stainless steel appliances & bright interior, Master French doors open to covered patio and exceptional entertaining, low maintenance backyard. New windows, French doors, recessed lighting, new exterior/interior paint, and Original refinished hardwood flooring throughout house. Central heating/air, beautiful landscaping wit attached two car garage. Walking distance to The Village" shops and Topanga Mall.