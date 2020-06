Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Section 8 OK! Beautiful opportunity to lease a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located conveniently in North Hollywood less than a mile away from the new mall NOHO WEST! This home is gated, and is the front house, there are 2 more properties on the same lot in the back. Interior is newly remodeled with central AC & Heat.