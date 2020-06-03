All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE

645 North Alexandria Avenue · (424) 292-2311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 North Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90004 - Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Large apartment for rent, just renovated!! - Beautiful apartment for rent, with large areas and great distribution. This apartment consists of 3 bedrooms + two full bathrooms.
Lots of space the apartment was just refurbished and repainted, featuring 2 brand new bathrooms.
Rooms are big, the living room is very spacious and there is a lot of closet space.
Fully operating kitchen, and good space for parking
Don't miss out!
To schedule we need at least 24 hours notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have any available units?
645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does offer parking.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have a pool?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 645 N ALEXANDRIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
