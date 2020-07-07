All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6443 Elmer Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6443 Elmer Ave.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

6443 Elmer Ave.

6443 Elmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6443 Elmer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful Home with Pool near Noho Arts District - Beautiful, gated pool home with detached back guest house in a quiet garden setting oasis surrounded by flowering plants. The spacious master bedroom features french doors opening up to the pool area. The second bedroom also has sliding glass doors that leads outdoors to the pool. The home features bamboo hardwood floors. The bathroom features a separate jacuzzi tub, a stand up shower and bonus bidet. The kitchen comes off the open living room and includes granite counters, dishwasher, and convenient access to a covered patio with an amazing outdoor brick barbecue area. The home also features central A/C for year-round comfort. The entire property is gated and operated with a remote gate opener. The guest house is 500 sq. ft. of refinished living space with an ensuite bathroom , perfect for the in-laws or when your kids come home for a visit. The property is a great location close to Noho Arts district, schools and parks. This is a must see to appreciate all this house has to offer.
Call or text Allison TODAY to schedule a viewing. 323-301-3593
Available Jan. 14, 2020
Allison Maher
DRE 02065013
*Security Deposit is based on Credit Score.
**We are an equal housing provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5411972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6443 Elmer Ave. have any available units?
6443 Elmer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6443 Elmer Ave. have?
Some of 6443 Elmer Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6443 Elmer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6443 Elmer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6443 Elmer Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6443 Elmer Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6443 Elmer Ave. offer parking?
No, 6443 Elmer Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6443 Elmer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6443 Elmer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6443 Elmer Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6443 Elmer Ave. has a pool.
Does 6443 Elmer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6443 Elmer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6443 Elmer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6443 Elmer Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College