Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

6442 Bertrand

6442 Bertrand Avenue
Location

6442 Bertrand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Brand new detached 1 bed, 1 bath guest house (ADU) with its own address located in Reseda. This home features a private gated entrance with 2 parking spaces. The front yard has the perfect amount of privacy and space for extra storage. Enter into the living room which boasts an open floor plan and leads directly into the kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the home which also features a new washer/dryer, new tankless water heater, new HVAC system and recessed lighting. The bathroom includes beautiful shower, new vanity and stackable washer and dryer. This unit wont last long, call to schedule a showing today. Water is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6442 Bertrand have any available units?
6442 Bertrand doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6442 Bertrand have?
Some of 6442 Bertrand's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6442 Bertrand currently offering any rent specials?
6442 Bertrand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6442 Bertrand pet-friendly?
No, 6442 Bertrand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6442 Bertrand offer parking?
Yes, 6442 Bertrand offers parking.
Does 6442 Bertrand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6442 Bertrand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6442 Bertrand have a pool?
No, 6442 Bertrand does not have a pool.
Does 6442 Bertrand have accessible units?
No, 6442 Bertrand does not have accessible units.
Does 6442 Bertrand have units with dishwashers?
No, 6442 Bertrand does not have units with dishwashers.
