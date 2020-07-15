6442 Bertrand

Amenities

Brand new detached 1 bed, 1 bath guest house (ADU) with its own address located in Reseda. This home features a private gated entrance with 2 parking spaces. The front yard has the perfect amount of privacy and space for extra storage. Enter into the living room which boasts an open floor plan and leads directly into the kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful laminate flooring runs throughout the home which also features a new washer/dryer, new tankless water heater, new HVAC system and recessed lighting. The bathroom includes beautiful shower, new vanity and stackable washer and dryer. This unit wont last long, call to schedule a showing today. Water is included in rent.