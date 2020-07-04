6438 Yarmouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets dog park

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom lease opportunity situated on a tree lined street near Balboa dog park. Entering through the front door you’re greeted by a formal living room with plenty of space to entertain guests or gather with family. The living room features a bay window which illuminates the room, a fireplace, and hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. Past the family room you’ll find the kitchen which has an ideal layout for entertaining. Plenty of cabinetry, built in range, double ovens, and a breakfast bar complete this kitchen. Conveniently near the kitchen is the dining room with a nook perfect for office space. Located off of the family room is the first of two bedrooms. Within the spacious master suite you’ll find a seating area, walk in closet, and a master bathroom made for relaxing with a soaking tub and walk in shower. Outside, a grassy yard, cement patio, and fire pit are great for hosting parties. Additional features include a washer and dryer, surround sound, and a spacious front yard.