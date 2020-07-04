All apartments in Los Angeles
6438 Yarmouth Avenue
6438 Yarmouth Avenue

6438 Yarmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6438 Yarmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom lease opportunity situated on a tree lined street near Balboa dog park. Entering through the front door you’re greeted by a formal living room with plenty of space to entertain guests or gather with family. The living room features a bay window which illuminates the room, a fireplace, and hardwood floors that continue throughout the home. Past the family room you’ll find the kitchen which has an ideal layout for entertaining. Plenty of cabinetry, built in range, double ovens, and a breakfast bar complete this kitchen. Conveniently near the kitchen is the dining room with a nook perfect for office space. Located off of the family room is the first of two bedrooms. Within the spacious master suite you’ll find a seating area, walk in closet, and a master bathroom made for relaxing with a soaking tub and walk in shower. Outside, a grassy yard, cement patio, and fire pit are great for hosting parties. Additional features include a washer and dryer, surround sound, and a spacious front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
6438 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have?
Some of 6438 Yarmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6438 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6438 Yarmouth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6438 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
No, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6438 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6438 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

