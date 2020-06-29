All apartments in Los Angeles
6424 COLGATE Avenue
6424 COLGATE Avenue

6424 Colgate Avenue
Location

6424 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful, fully remodeled 3+2.5 home. You'll love the new kitchen equipped with stainless appliances, large island, ample cabinet space, and adjacent dining area. The spacious living room boasts a large picture window, fireplace, and half bath for guests. Your guest rooms share an ample jack & jill bath with walk-in shower. The master and rear guest room both have access to the low maintenance, turf backyard and detached garage. To top it off there are numerous shops, restaurants, and more all within walking distance! This won't last. Give us a call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6424 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6424 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6424 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6424 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6424 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6424 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6424 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6424 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6424 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
