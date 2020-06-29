6424 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this beautiful, fully remodeled 3+2.5 home. You'll love the new kitchen equipped with stainless appliances, large island, ample cabinet space, and adjacent dining area. The spacious living room boasts a large picture window, fireplace, and half bath for guests. Your guest rooms share an ample jack & jill bath with walk-in shower. The master and rear guest room both have access to the low maintenance, turf backyard and detached garage. To top it off there are numerous shops, restaurants, and more all within walking distance! This won't last. Give us a call today for your private showing!