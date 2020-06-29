All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6421 DREXEL Avenue
6421 DREXEL Avenue

6421 Drexel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6421 Drexel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Lovely Spanish home for lease in Beverly Grove. Part of a duplex, this Classic California bungalow is very spacious and private and features two bedrooms and two baths in the main house and one bedroom one bath in large guest house. New modern updates combine with gorgeous vintage details making this a truly unique rental. Distressed hardwood floors throughout with custom paint and lighting. Lux kitchen has new stone countertops, backsplash and all stainless steel appliances with a charming breakfast nook. Large living room is bright and has incredible original Spanish Revival style fireplace, formal dining area and built in bar for entertaining. Laundry room is off kitchen with a full size washer and dryer. Bedrooms are spacious, especially guest house. Peaceful backyard area with lush landscaping. Small quiet pets ok with deposit. Plentiful street permit parking. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have any available units?
6421 DREXEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have?
Some of 6421 DREXEL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 DREXEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6421 DREXEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 DREXEL Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 DREXEL Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6421 DREXEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6421 DREXEL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have a pool?
No, 6421 DREXEL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6421 DREXEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 DREXEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 DREXEL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

