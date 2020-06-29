6421 DREXEL Avenue

Amenities

Lovely Spanish home for lease in Beverly Grove. Part of a duplex, this Classic California bungalow is very spacious and private and features two bedrooms and two baths in the main house and one bedroom one bath in large guest house. New modern updates combine with gorgeous vintage details making this a truly unique rental. Distressed hardwood floors throughout with custom paint and lighting. Lux kitchen has new stone countertops, backsplash and all stainless steel appliances with a charming breakfast nook. Large living room is bright and has incredible original Spanish Revival style fireplace, formal dining area and built in bar for entertaining. Laundry room is off kitchen with a full size washer and dryer. Bedrooms are spacious, especially guest house. Peaceful backyard area with lush landscaping. Small quiet pets ok with deposit. Plentiful street permit parking. Available now!