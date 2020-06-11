6400 East CRESCENT Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

Beautiful 1BD/1BA condo w/ high ceilings in Silicon Beach's Playa Vista community. Flooded w/ natural light & beautiful treetop views from each room. The open kitchen is nicely appointed w/ granite counters & a reverse osmosis water system. A spacious living room opens to the private patio, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee & the ocean breeze. The bedroom features a panoramic view window. Directly across from the CenterPointe Club w/Olympic size pool & park, this prime location is moments to the Playa Vista community's endless amenities. This rental includes: in unit washer/ dryer, AC, 2 side-by-side parking spaces & large private storage located on the patio. Water, sewer, trash pickup, internet & cable are all FREE (amounting to approx. $200 worth of savings). Also included is access to all of Playa Vista's resort-style cabana-lined pools, fitness centers, parks & hiking trails. This community is loaded with fun to be had. Access to CenterPointe Club and Reserve is unlimited.