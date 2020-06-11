All apartments in Los Angeles
6400 East CRESCENT Park

6400 Crescent Park E · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Crescent Park E, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful 1BD/1BA condo w/ high ceilings in Silicon Beach's Playa Vista community. Flooded w/ natural light & beautiful treetop views from each room. The open kitchen is nicely appointed w/ granite counters & a reverse osmosis water system. A spacious living room opens to the private patio, perfect for enjoying your morning coffee & the ocean breeze. The bedroom features a panoramic view window. Directly across from the CenterPointe Club w/Olympic size pool & park, this prime location is moments to the Playa Vista community's endless amenities. This rental includes: in unit washer/ dryer, AC, 2 side-by-side parking spaces & large private storage located on the patio. Water, sewer, trash pickup, internet & cable are all FREE (amounting to approx. $200 worth of savings). Also included is access to all of Playa Vista's resort-style cabana-lined pools, fitness centers, parks & hiking trails. This community is loaded with fun to be had. Access to CenterPointe Club and Reserve is unlimited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have any available units?
6400 East CRESCENT Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have?
Some of 6400 East CRESCENT Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 East CRESCENT Park currently offering any rent specials?
6400 East CRESCENT Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 East CRESCENT Park pet-friendly?
No, 6400 East CRESCENT Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park offer parking?
Yes, 6400 East CRESCENT Park offers parking.
Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6400 East CRESCENT Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have a pool?
Yes, 6400 East CRESCENT Park has a pool.
Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have accessible units?
No, 6400 East CRESCENT Park does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 East CRESCENT Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 East CRESCENT Park has units with dishwashers.

