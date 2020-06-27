All apartments in Los Angeles
636 North Saint Andrews Place

636 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

636 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well-sized bachelor apartment with kitchenette, LOTS of light, A/C, LARGE closet, full sized bathroom, wood-look floors, A/C in the living space, stove, and min-fridge. This apartment is near Melrose and Western, close to the 101fwy, Hollywood, Los Feliz, West Hollywood, farmer's markets, startbucks/, local restaurants, grocery, and entertainment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have any available units?
636 North Saint Andrews Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have?
Some of 636 North Saint Andrews Place's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 North Saint Andrews Place currently offering any rent specials?
636 North Saint Andrews Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 North Saint Andrews Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 North Saint Andrews Place is pet friendly.
Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place offer parking?
No, 636 North Saint Andrews Place does not offer parking.
Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 North Saint Andrews Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have a pool?
No, 636 North Saint Andrews Place does not have a pool.
Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have accessible units?
No, 636 North Saint Andrews Place does not have accessible units.
Does 636 North Saint Andrews Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 North Saint Andrews Place does not have units with dishwashers.

