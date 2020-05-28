All apartments in Los Angeles
636 N Harvard Blvd
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

636 N Harvard Blvd

636 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

636 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a charming and cozy very large 1 bed 1 bath, located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and comes with parking as well.

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*wood flooring throughtout*
*home warming bath tiles*
*modern light fixture with ceiling fan*
*lots of natural light*

building features:
*laundry on site*

utilities:
water and trash included!!!

1 pvt parking spot included!!!

This apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)

MONTHLY RENT $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease

please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278

(RLNE4917582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N Harvard Blvd have any available units?
636 N Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 N Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 636 N Harvard Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
636 N Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 N Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 636 N Harvard Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 636 N Harvard Blvd offers parking.
Does 636 N Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 N Harvard Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 636 N Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 636 N Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 636 N Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 N Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
