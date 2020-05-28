636 N Harvard Blvd

Amenities

This apartment is a charming and cozy very large 1 bed 1 bath, located in hollywood!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and comes with parking as well.



This apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.

(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)



MONTHLY RENT $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00

12 month lease



please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278



