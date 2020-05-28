636 N Harvard Blvd

Amenities
This apartment is a charming and cozy very large 1 bed 1 bath, located in hollywood!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally this unit has lots of closet space as well and comes with parking as well.
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*wood flooring throughtout*
*home warming bath tiles*
*modern light fixture with ceiling fan*
*lots of natural light*
building features:
*laundry on site*
utilities:
water and trash included!!!
1 pvt parking spot included!!!
This apartment is located close to the 101, 5 and 110 freeway, hollywood bowl, sunset blvd, runyon canyon and public transportation ect.
(Located near Los Angeles, west Hollywood, Hollywood, Mid-City, Mid-Wilshire, Hollywood, Melrose, Sunset Blvd)
MONTHLY RENT $1,595.00, DEPOSIT $1,595.00, PET DEPOSIT $250.00, application fee $30.00
12 month lease
please call or text our leasing team at 323.774.3278
