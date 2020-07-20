636 BROOKS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Quintessential Venice Cottage on Brooks Ave. The comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is gated for security and features a beautifully landscaped private front yard. The outdoor space provides a very serene and lush ambiance! This front unit on a duplex lot (recently remodeled to perfection) comes with amazingly attractive hardwood floors throughout, tons of natural lighting and an open floorpan that's perfect for entertaining!The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher with in unit Washer/Dryer. Don't miss this opportunity to live conveniently located near Abbot Kinney, Whole Foods and Venice Beach!