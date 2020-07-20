All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:19 AM

636 BROOKS Avenue

636 Brooks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

636 Brooks Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Quintessential Venice Cottage on Brooks Ave. The comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is gated for security and features a beautifully landscaped private front yard. The outdoor space provides a very serene and lush ambiance! This front unit on a duplex lot (recently remodeled to perfection) comes with amazingly attractive hardwood floors throughout, tons of natural lighting and an open floorpan that's perfect for entertaining!The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel Fridge, Stove and Dishwasher with in unit Washer/Dryer. Don't miss this opportunity to live conveniently located near Abbot Kinney, Whole Foods and Venice Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
636 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 636 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
636 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 636 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 636 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 636 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 636 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 636 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 636 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 636 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 636 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
