635 Cummings St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

635 Cummings St

635 North Cummings Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 North Cummings Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Other:
Charming completely remodeled home close to freeways, Downtown Los Angeles, minutes from the Art District, restaurants and all conveniences. The home has NEW EVERYTHING-remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, quartz and marble counter tops, new split system AC, new landscape with generous outdoor areas, gated secure entry, one garage parking, new flooring throughout, new fixtures throughout, remodeled bathroom, large patio in back yard for additional entertaining space, deck off kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Cummings St have any available units?
635 Cummings St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Cummings St have?
Some of 635 Cummings St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Cummings St currently offering any rent specials?
635 Cummings St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Cummings St pet-friendly?
No, 635 Cummings St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 635 Cummings St offer parking?
Yes, 635 Cummings St offers parking.
Does 635 Cummings St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Cummings St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Cummings St have a pool?
No, 635 Cummings St does not have a pool.
Does 635 Cummings St have accessible units?
No, 635 Cummings St does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Cummings St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Cummings St has units with dishwashers.

