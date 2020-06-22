All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6346 Agnes Avenue

6346 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6346 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath house is located in a safe and quiet neighborhood of North Hollywood (Valley Glen adjacent). Newly remodeled, the house is bright and clean with a mix of hardwood and tile floors throughout. New paint, including kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertop, new dual stainless-steel sink and faucet, new LED recessed lighting, new light fixture in dining room, and new window blinds in living room. Kitchen has an open space with Den/Bonus room which can be used as family room or make a fantastic space to entertain family and friends by making it an extension of the kitchen with dining area. The sky is the limit! Large 3 bedrooms come with plenty of closet space. 2 bedrooms have a ceiling fan, perfect for those hot summer nights. House does have central heating and air conditioning. Spacious patio and yard is perfect to entertain and enjoy with family and friends. 2 car detached garage is in the back of the property, access to it is from the side alley. Tool shed is also included, and available for your storage needs. Home has separate laundry room and has washer/dryer hook ups. Gardening service included with monthly rent. This includes front yard with nice patio area in front for your own use &amp; entertaining.Pets will be considered depending on breed and weight. DonÃ¢ï¿½ï¿½t miss out on this excellent opportunity. Call us to schedule a showing. *Please note, fireplace in living room is inoperable, decorative only* -Property is walking distance to Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Smart &amp; Final, Ralph&#39;s, 99 Cents Only Store, the Regency Valley Plaza 6 movie theater, Chase Bank &amp; Bank of America. -Centrally located near everything in the San Fernando Valley. Less than 10 minutes away from Universal Studios, Burbank, Studio City, Encino, Van Nuys, and the famous NoHo Arts District, home to contemporary theaters, art galleries, cafes, bars, lounges, restaurants and shops. -Less than 2 miles away from the Metro RedLine North Hollywood Station. Conveniently close to the 101, 134, &amp; 170 freeway(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6346 Agnes Avenue have any available units?
6346 Agnes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6346 Agnes Avenue have?
Some of 6346 Agnes Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6346 Agnes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6346 Agnes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6346 Agnes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6346 Agnes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6346 Agnes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6346 Agnes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6346 Agnes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6346 Agnes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6346 Agnes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6346 Agnes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6346 Agnes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6346 Agnes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6346 Agnes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6346 Agnes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
