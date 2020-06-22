6346 Agnes Avenue

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath house is located in a safe and quiet neighborhood of North Hollywood (Valley Glen adjacent). Newly remodeled, the house is bright and clean with a mix of hardwood and tile floors throughout. New paint, including kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertop, new dual stainless-steel sink and faucet, new LED recessed lighting, new light fixture in dining room, and new window blinds in living room. Kitchen has an open space with Den/Bonus room which can be used as family room or make a fantastic space to entertain family and friends by making it an extension of the kitchen with dining area. The sky is the limit! Large 3 bedrooms come with plenty of closet space. 2 bedrooms have a ceiling fan, perfect for those hot summer nights. House does have central heating and air conditioning. Spacious patio and yard is perfect to entertain and enjoy with family and friends. 2 car detached garage is in the back of the property, access to it is from the side alley. Tool shed is also included, and available for your storage needs. Home has separate laundry room and has washer/dryer hook ups. Gardening service included with monthly rent. This includes front yard with nice patio area in front for your own use & entertaining.Pets will be considered depending on breed and weight. DonÃ¢ï¿½ï¿½t miss out on this excellent opportunity. Call us to schedule a showing. *Please note, fireplace in living room is inoperable, decorative only* -Property is walking distance to Valley Plaza Shopping Center, Smart & Final, Ralph's, 99 Cents Only Store, the Regency Valley Plaza 6 movie theater, Chase Bank & Bank of America. -Centrally located near everything in the San Fernando Valley. Less than 10 minutes away from Universal Studios, Burbank, Studio City, Encino, Van Nuys, and the famous NoHo Arts District, home to contemporary theaters, art galleries, cafes, bars, lounges, restaurants and shops. -Less than 2 miles away from the Metro RedLine North Hollywood Station. Conveniently close to the 101, 134, & 170 freeway(s).