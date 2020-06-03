All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6341 Maryland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6341 Maryland Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6341 Maryland Drive

6341 Maryland Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6341 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2495 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeous Spanish style home in fabulous Beverly Grove! Expansive living room boasts a soaring, vaulted ceiling and large picture window. Enjoy movie night by the fireplace or host a lively event filled with friends and family - this room can handle it all! Wrought iron staircase takes you upstairs to the romantic master bedroom - complete with french doors and balcony overlooking the neighborhood and Wilshire skyline. Remodelled kitchen, featuring granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room adjacent overlooking the backyard. Both bathrooms upstairs have also been upgraded including plumbing and electric. Hardwood floors throughout the home are beautifully refinished. Bedroom downstairs is currently being used as a laundry room but has loads of storage space and can also function as an office or playroom. The backyard provides an amazing backdrop for an outdoor party, and features a gazebo and deck for the perfect place to have dinner. This convenient, much desired location is a 10 minute walk or short drive to the Beverly Center, The Grove, 3rd Street, LACMA, entertainment and Hancock Park elementary school - the choice is yours! Don't miss out on this fabulous family home - this neighborhood has it all!
In lieu of an Open House, please visit the Virtual Tour Link: http://6341marylanddr.dysphoto.com
For more information or to make an appointment please call or text Shelley at (949) 525-2812 or email shelleywillner@firstteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6341 Maryland Drive have any available units?
6341 Maryland Drive has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6341 Maryland Drive have?
Some of 6341 Maryland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6341 Maryland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6341 Maryland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6341 Maryland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6341 Maryland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6341 Maryland Drive offer parking?
No, 6341 Maryland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6341 Maryland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6341 Maryland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6341 Maryland Drive have a pool?
No, 6341 Maryland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6341 Maryland Drive have accessible units?
No, 6341 Maryland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6341 Maryland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6341 Maryland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6341 Maryland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity