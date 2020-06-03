6341 Maryland Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous Spanish style home in fabulous Beverly Grove! Expansive living room boasts a soaring, vaulted ceiling and large picture window. Enjoy movie night by the fireplace or host a lively event filled with friends and family - this room can handle it all! Wrought iron staircase takes you upstairs to the romantic master bedroom - complete with french doors and balcony overlooking the neighborhood and Wilshire skyline. Remodelled kitchen, featuring granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Breakfast room adjacent overlooking the backyard. Both bathrooms upstairs have also been upgraded including plumbing and electric. Hardwood floors throughout the home are beautifully refinished. Bedroom downstairs is currently being used as a laundry room but has loads of storage space and can also function as an office or playroom. The backyard provides an amazing backdrop for an outdoor party, and features a gazebo and deck for the perfect place to have dinner. This convenient, much desired location is a 10 minute walk or short drive to the Beverly Center, The Grove, 3rd Street, LACMA, entertainment and Hancock Park elementary school - the choice is yours! Don't miss out on this fabulous family home - this neighborhood has it all!

In lieu of an Open House, please visit the Virtual Tour Link: http://6341marylanddr.dysphoto.com

For more information or to make an appointment please call or text Shelley at (949) 525-2812 or email shelleywillner@firstteam.com