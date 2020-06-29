6334 Morse Avenue

Amenities

Very rare opportunity to rent a front end Townhouse in this well known North Hollywood Terrace community. This large Townhouse has only one sharing wall & offers: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom & a living room, all bedrooms are with sliding doors closet and a large linen cabinet in the hall and in addition has an enclosed/with the door spacious storage space; bright kitchen with window, granite countertop kitchen with bright window, newer refrigerator, new dishwasher, 4 burner - just refurbished cooktop, separate oven and stainless still double-sink. From the living room double sliding doors you will find a large patio w/concrete flooring for outside furniture, to enjoy outside privacy & the back door which leads to one of the swimming pools! Inside all Fresh paint, no carpet but wood like laminate & tile flooring, inside stackable washer-dryer, bath tub and shower 2 bathrooms, first floor has a powder room, all double pain window & patio sliding doors with screen sliders, 2 individual covered car spaces with storage cabinets. Community offers 3 nice pools (

2 w/salted water, club house and fenced playground. this home is ready for a new renters! Text Alex at 818.915-1100 for questions and showing.

MINIMUM RENT - 1 year!