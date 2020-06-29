All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6334 Morse Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6334 Morse Avenue
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

6334 Morse Avenue

6334 Morse Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6334 Morse Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Very rare opportunity to rent a front end Townhouse in this well known North Hollywood Terrace community. This large Townhouse has only one sharing wall & offers: 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom & a living room, all bedrooms are with sliding doors closet and a large linen cabinet in the hall and in addition has an enclosed/with the door spacious storage space; bright kitchen with window, granite countertop kitchen with bright window, newer refrigerator, new dishwasher, 4 burner - just refurbished cooktop, separate oven and stainless still double-sink. From the living room double sliding doors you will find a large patio w/concrete flooring for outside furniture, to enjoy outside privacy & the back door which leads to one of the swimming pools! Inside all Fresh paint, no carpet but wood like laminate & tile flooring, inside stackable washer-dryer, bath tub and shower 2 bathrooms, first floor has a powder room, all double pain window & patio sliding doors with screen sliders, 2 individual covered car spaces with storage cabinets. Community offers 3 nice pools (
2 w/salted water, club house and fenced playground. this home is ready for a new renters! Text Alex at 818.915-1100 for questions and showing.
MINIMUM RENT - 1 year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6334 Morse Avenue have any available units?
6334 Morse Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6334 Morse Avenue have?
Some of 6334 Morse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6334 Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6334 Morse Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6334 Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6334 Morse Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6334 Morse Avenue offer parking?
No, 6334 Morse Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6334 Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6334 Morse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6334 Morse Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6334 Morse Avenue has a pool.
Does 6334 Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6334 Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6334 Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6334 Morse Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College