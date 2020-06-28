6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55

Amenities

This lovely, furnished, 1,057-square-foot condo unit (1983 remodeled) is located in Tarzana, LA.



It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 spots covered underground parking in the building complex.



Its bright and airy interior features laminated floor and large windows with blinds. The nice kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest with built-in closets. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy.



Air conditioning and forced-air heating serve as its climate control. There are in-unit and shared washer and dryer available.



Exterior has a relaxing balcony, perfect for R and R.



No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, too.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees (water and trash).



Free use/access to the shared swimming pool!



Bike Score: 85



The property is located in a Very Bikeable place so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park, and Reseda Park and Recreation Center.



