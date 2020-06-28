All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55

6323 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6323 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
This lovely, furnished, 1,057-square-foot condo unit (1983 remodeled) is located in Tarzana, LA.

It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 spots covered underground parking in the building complex.

Its bright and airy interior features laminated floor and large windows with blinds. The nice kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers with ample storage, smooth countertop, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights rest with built-in closets. Its bathrooms are neat and tidy.

Air conditioning and forced-air heating serve as its climate control. There are in-unit and shared washer and dryer available.

Exterior has a relaxing balcony, perfect for R and R.

No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, too.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord's responsible utilities: HOA fees (water and trash).

Free use/access to the shared swimming pool!

Bike Score: 85

The property is located in a Very Bikeable place so most errands can be accomplished easier on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby parks: Reseda Park and Recreation Center, Reseda Park, and Reseda Park and Recreation Center.

Nearby Schools:
Gaspar De Portola Middle School - 1.3 miles, 7/10
Sherman Oaks Center For Enriched Studies - 0.15 miles, 9/10
Magnolia Science Academy 5 - 0.47 miles, 6/10
Emelita Academy Charter School - 0.99 miles, 5/10

Bus lines:
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
164 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.4 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5149457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have any available units?
6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have?
Some of 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 currently offering any rent specials?
6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 pet-friendly?
No, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 offer parking?
Yes, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 offers parking.
Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have a pool?
Yes, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 has a pool.
Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have accessible units?
No, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 Reseda Boulevard Unit 55 has units with dishwashers.
