6322 Wynne Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

6322 Wynne Avenue

6322 Wynne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6322 Wynne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6322 Wynne Avenue Available 01/17/20 3 BR, 2 .5 BA with a fully Soundproof Music Studio - This beautiful home has a spacious, unique open floor plan. It offers a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with half garage sound proof studio! Hardwood floors throughout the home with newly finished stone kitchen and foyer flooring. Kitchen has been remodeled with lots of cabinet and counter space with a gorgeous push out window. High vaulted living room ceiling, with new windows installed throughout the house. Large backyard, perfect for entertaining, with lemon and orange trees. Located in a very safe & clean neighborhood in Tarzana, close to the 101 freeway and Ventura Blvd, this house is a musician's paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6322 Wynne Avenue have any available units?
6322 Wynne Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6322 Wynne Avenue have?
Some of 6322 Wynne Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6322 Wynne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6322 Wynne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6322 Wynne Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6322 Wynne Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6322 Wynne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6322 Wynne Avenue offers parking.
Does 6322 Wynne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6322 Wynne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6322 Wynne Avenue have a pool?
No, 6322 Wynne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6322 Wynne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6322 Wynne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6322 Wynne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6322 Wynne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

