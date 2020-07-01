Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6322 Wynne Avenue Available 01/17/20 3 BR, 2 .5 BA with a fully Soundproof Music Studio - This beautiful home has a spacious, unique open floor plan. It offers a 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with half garage sound proof studio! Hardwood floors throughout the home with newly finished stone kitchen and foyer flooring. Kitchen has been remodeled with lots of cabinet and counter space with a gorgeous push out window. High vaulted living room ceiling, with new windows installed throughout the house. Large backyard, perfect for entertaining, with lemon and orange trees. Located in a very safe & clean neighborhood in Tarzana, close to the 101 freeway and Ventura Blvd, this house is a musician's paradise!



(RLNE4097311)