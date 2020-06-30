6321 West 5TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TUDOR WITH GUESTHOUSE IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE! This wonderful and spacious home features a grand living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer. The home offers three generous bedrooms, a master bath that has also been fully updated and a second full bath. There is an enclosed front courtyard, a beautifully landscaped front yard and a generous back area with very private guest quarters featuring a kitchen, full bath and walk-in closet located above the two-car garage. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, period archways and built-ins, new wiring for internet/TV and new double pane windows. Ideally located within the Hancock Park Elementary School district and just a stone's throw from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove.