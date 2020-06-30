All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6321 West 5TH Street

6321 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6321 West 5th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TUDOR WITH GUESTHOUSE IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE! This wonderful and spacious home features a grand living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer. The home offers three generous bedrooms, a master bath that has also been fully updated and a second full bath. There is an enclosed front courtyard, a beautifully landscaped front yard and a generous back area with very private guest quarters featuring a kitchen, full bath and walk-in closet located above the two-car garage. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, period archways and built-ins, new wiring for internet/TV and new double pane windows. Ideally located within the Hancock Park Elementary School district and just a stone's throw from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 West 5TH Street have any available units?
6321 West 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6321 West 5TH Street have?
Some of 6321 West 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6321 West 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6321 West 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 West 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6321 West 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6321 West 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6321 West 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 6321 West 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6321 West 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 West 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 6321 West 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6321 West 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6321 West 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 West 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6321 West 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
