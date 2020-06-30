6321 West 5TH Street

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED TUDOR WITH GUESTHOUSE IN PRIME BEVERLY GROVE! This wonderful and spacious home features a grand living room with wood-beamed ceiling and fireplace, formal dining room, a fully redone kitchen with quartz counters, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, breakfast room and laundry room with washer and dryer. The home offers three generous bedrooms, a master bath that has also been fully updated and a second full bath. There is an enclosed front courtyard, a beautifully landscaped front yard and a generous back area with very private guest quarters featuring a kitchen, full bath and walk-in closet located above the two-car garage. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, period archways and built-ins, new wiring for internet/TV and new double pane windows. Ideally located within the Hancock Park Elementary School district and just a stone's throw from L.A.'s best shopping and dining on Third Street and the Grove.