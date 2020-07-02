All apartments in Los Angeles
632 W 170th Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

632 W 170th Street

632 West 170th Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 West 170th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Total remodel in a residential Gardena neighborhood. 3-bedrooms/3-baths (full). End unit in a cul-de-sac. No driving thru to other streets here! This is one unit in a Duplex, garage driveway and spacious backyard are shared with your neighbor (the other unit). Just about everything in this home has been replaced and is new, including the water heater, HVAC, flooring, carpet, washer/dryer hook-ups, bathroom hardware, other hardware, kitchen cabinets, backyard grass, etc... You get the picture! For immediate occupancy to the most ready, willing and able tenant who will treat this home with same love and respect as the owner who invested all the time, money and effort to make it look this good. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 W 170th Street have any available units?
632 W 170th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 W 170th Street have?
Some of 632 W 170th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 W 170th Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 W 170th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 W 170th Street pet-friendly?
No, 632 W 170th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 632 W 170th Street offer parking?
Yes, 632 W 170th Street offers parking.
Does 632 W 170th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 W 170th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 W 170th Street have a pool?
No, 632 W 170th Street does not have a pool.
Does 632 W 170th Street have accessible units?
No, 632 W 170th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 W 170th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 W 170th Street has units with dishwashers.

