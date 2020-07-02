632 W 170th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Total remodel in a residential Gardena neighborhood. 3-bedrooms/3-baths (full). End unit in a cul-de-sac. No driving thru to other streets here! This is one unit in a Duplex, garage driveway and spacious backyard are shared with your neighbor (the other unit). Just about everything in this home has been replaced and is new, including the water heater, HVAC, flooring, carpet, washer/dryer hook-ups, bathroom hardware, other hardware, kitchen cabinets, backyard grass, etc... You get the picture! For immediate occupancy to the most ready, willing and able tenant who will treat this home with same love and respect as the owner who invested all the time, money and effort to make it look this good. Welcome Home!