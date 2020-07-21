6317 Esplanade Street #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room volleyball court

Beautiful Playa Del Rey Townhouse - 2 Blocks to the Beach! - This condominium is located on the Del Rey Lagoon and has an open and bright setting featuring large, west facing windows to catch the sunset. This rental is a two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit with hardwood floors in the family area with a fireplace and private balcony for easy entertaining or comfortable lounging. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are sizable with ample closet space. The back bedroom is adjacent to and leads out onto a private patio/small backyard area. The property includes central heating and air conditioning. Two car, tandem garage parking and one spot in the drive way plus storage space and a brand new washer and dryer. No utilities are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.



This home is in a great beach location. It is only two blocks to the beach and has access to the bike path to the Marina del Rey Marina, The Strand and is just two blocks to notable restaurants such as Playa Provisions and Cafe Penguini (a hidden L.A. Italian gem). Other attractive nearby locations are the The Playa del Rey Volleyball courts, Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, and Cinemark Playa Vista Movie Theater.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000729)