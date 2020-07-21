All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

6317 Esplanade Street #A

6317 Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

6317 Esplanade, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
volleyball court
Beautiful Playa Del Rey Townhouse - 2 Blocks to the Beach! - This condominium is located on the Del Rey Lagoon and has an open and bright setting featuring large, west facing windows to catch the sunset. This rental is a two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit with hardwood floors in the family area with a fireplace and private balcony for easy entertaining or comfortable lounging. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are sizable with ample closet space. The back bedroom is adjacent to and leads out onto a private patio/small backyard area. The property includes central heating and air conditioning. Two car, tandem garage parking and one spot in the drive way plus storage space and a brand new washer and dryer. No utilities are included in the rent. Lease term is 12-months. NO PETS allowed.

This home is in a great beach location. It is only two blocks to the beach and has access to the bike path to the Marina del Rey Marina, The Strand and is just two blocks to notable restaurants such as Playa Provisions and Cafe Penguini (a hidden L.A. Italian gem). Other attractive nearby locations are the The Playa del Rey Volleyball courts, Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve, and Cinemark Playa Vista Movie Theater.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have any available units?
6317 Esplanade Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have?
Some of 6317 Esplanade Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 Esplanade Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
6317 Esplanade Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 Esplanade Street #A pet-friendly?
No, 6317 Esplanade Street #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 6317 Esplanade Street #A offers parking.
Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6317 Esplanade Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have a pool?
No, 6317 Esplanade Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have accessible units?
No, 6317 Esplanade Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 Esplanade Street #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 Esplanade Street #A has units with dishwashers.
