Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

6300 Tampa Avenue

6300 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic Home in a Great Central Location in Tarzana Close To Everything! Live in Your Gorgeous Private Backyard, Great For Family BBQs, Romantic Dinners, Wonderful Pool Parties! Huge Pool with Relaxing Waterfall and Spa! Huge Covered Patio with Beautiful Pavers, You Will Feel So Peaceful in This Professionally Landscaped Backyard! Detached Garage with EXTRA parking space. 3 good size bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. Updated cook's kitchen with built-in dishwasher and microwave. Real Wood Floors throughout. Great Original Wood Paneled Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Gardener and Pool service included in rent. Great location, minutes to Ventura Blvd and the 101. Close by to everything! Won't last long, ready for you to move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

