6300 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic Home in a Great Central Location in Tarzana Close To Everything! Live in Your Gorgeous Private Backyard, Great For Family BBQs, Romantic Dinners, Wonderful Pool Parties! Huge Pool with Relaxing Waterfall and Spa! Huge Covered Patio with Beautiful Pavers, You Will Feel So Peaceful in This Professionally Landscaped Backyard! Detached Garage with EXTRA parking space. 3 good size bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. Updated cook's kitchen with built-in dishwasher and microwave. Real Wood Floors throughout. Great Original Wood Paneled Family Room with Brick Fireplace. Gardener and Pool service included in rent. Great location, minutes to Ventura Blvd and the 101. Close by to everything! Won't last long, ready for you to move in today!