All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 630 N Martel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
630 N Martel Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:15 AM

630 N Martel Avenue

630 North Martel Avenue · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 North Martel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This breathtaking luxurious Modern home found in Beverly Grove has it all! This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dream presents an inviting open floor-plan with porcelain flooring, high ceilings, LED lighting, elegant lighting fixtures, custom built-ins, a glass paneled staircase & multiple balconies that offers stunning views, including the Hollywood Sign! The gourmet kitchen has immaculate countertops, a waterfalling Island & is equipped with Miele appliances. There are 3 en-suite bedrooms, as well as a large Master Retreat that has a fireplace, a private balcony, double walk-in closets & a glamorous styled bathroom. Other rooms include an office, a laundry room & a loft area. This home offers top notch features such as a gated entry, security cameras, motorized Lutron shades, black out drapes, a smart home technology, a Nest system & a home audio. A luxury paradise awaits you in a contemporary landscaped backyard... There is an open patio space that has a fire-pit, along with a lush green lawn that has a paved walkway that leads you to a modern zero-edge pool & spa. The yard is surrounded by large matured trees that helps create a private atmosphere for you & your guests. Near Melrose Avenue where you'll have access to popular entertainment, shopping & dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 N Martel Avenue have any available units?
630 N Martel Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 N Martel Avenue have?
Some of 630 N Martel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 N Martel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 N Martel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 N Martel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 N Martel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 630 N Martel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 N Martel Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 N Martel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 N Martel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 N Martel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 630 N Martel Avenue has a pool.
Does 630 N Martel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 N Martel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 N Martel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 N Martel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 630 N Martel Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity