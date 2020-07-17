630 N Martel Avenue

Amenities

This breathtaking luxurious Modern home found in Beverly Grove has it all! This 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom dream presents an inviting open floor-plan with porcelain flooring, high ceilings, LED lighting, elegant lighting fixtures, custom built-ins, a glass paneled staircase & multiple balconies that offers stunning views, including the Hollywood Sign! The gourmet kitchen has immaculate countertops, a waterfalling Island & is equipped with Miele appliances. There are 3 en-suite bedrooms, as well as a large Master Retreat that has a fireplace, a private balcony, double walk-in closets & a glamorous styled bathroom. Other rooms include an office, a laundry room & a loft area. This home offers top notch features such as a gated entry, security cameras, motorized Lutron shades, black out drapes, a smart home technology, a Nest system & a home audio. A luxury paradise awaits you in a contemporary landscaped backyard... There is an open patio space that has a fire-pit, along with a lush green lawn that has a paved walkway that leads you to a modern zero-edge pool & spa. The yard is surrounded by large matured trees that helps create a private atmosphere for you & your guests. Near Melrose Avenue where you'll have access to popular entertainment, shopping & dining!