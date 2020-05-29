6275 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Warner Woodlands Gated Security Complex: This spacious prime inside single level second-floor location has western exposure and shows light and bright. This 1 Bedroom + Den has been completely renovated, including new Central Heater & A/C unit. The kitchen has new cabinets, new counters and new appliances, refrigerator is also included. There is a spacious living room and dining area along with a cozy fireplace with a view of the large sunny balcony. The master suite has a private upgraded bathroom along with a walk-in closet. The laundry area is located inside the unit and the washer/dryer are included. The den could be used as a 2nd bedroom, as there is and additional closet along with an upgraded half bathroom. The entire unit has newer carpet and fresh paint also included is a private detached garage. This graciously landscaped community offers a pool, spa and tennis courts. The location is perfect, close to shopping, restaurants, warner center park and the 101 freeway.