Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

6275 Canoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6275 Canoga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Warner Woodlands Gated Security Complex: This spacious prime inside single level second-floor location has western exposure and shows light and bright. This 1 Bedroom + Den has been completely renovated, including new Central Heater & A/C unit. The kitchen has new cabinets, new counters and new appliances, refrigerator is also included. There is a spacious living room and dining area along with a cozy fireplace with a view of the large sunny balcony. The master suite has a private upgraded bathroom along with a walk-in closet. The laundry area is located inside the unit and the washer/dryer are included. The den could be used as a 2nd bedroom, as there is and additional closet along with an upgraded half bathroom. The entire unit has newer carpet and fresh paint also included is a private detached garage. This graciously landscaped community offers a pool, spa and tennis courts. The location is perfect, close to shopping, restaurants, warner center park and the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6275 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
6275 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6275 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 6275 Canoga Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6275 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6275 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6275 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6275 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6275 Canoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 6275 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6275 Canoga Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6275 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 6275 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6275 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6275 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
