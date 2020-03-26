6265 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the Heart of Warner Center located in Woodland Hills. This Wonderful Gated Warner Woodland I end unit Townhome features 2/2 Bed/Bath. Moreover, the lovely Townhome also features a open floor plan has high ceilings near the dining area, large living room, private patio, balcony off master, great sized kitchen with nook, and a big master bedroom vaulted ceilings with walk-in closet. In addition, the Townhome also includes a fireplace, central A/C & Heat, 2 car private attached garage, with a laundry area inside the garage area. Wood in Master area Laminate Stairs, Ceramic & Porcelain Tile throughout. The upscale community also features serene pathways with lovely ponds, community pool, spa, tennis courts, and grassy areas, with absolute lush landscaping, fountains, and the beauty of nature within the Complex. The Lease includes water, basic cable and internet! Pictures and video to come soon. Morton Steak House, LA Fitness, Equinox the Village, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Cheesecake Factory, Westfield Mall and so much more near by!