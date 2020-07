Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STYLISHLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS SINGLE STORY HOME TUCKED AWAY IN A GREAT WALKING NEIGHBORHOOD EASY DRIVING DISTANCE TO THE FREEWAY & THE VILLAGE. THE REMODELED KITCHEN HAS NEW DISHWASHER, STOVE AND CABINETS. ALL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN REMODELED WITH ELEGANT SINKS, AND COUNTERS.. FILLED WITH NATURAL LIGHT! CLEAN AND OPEN WITH LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND STEP DOWN LIVING ROOM THIS HOME HAS GATED BACKYARD WITH FRUIT TREE AND DETACHED GARAGE. READY FOR OCCUPANCY!