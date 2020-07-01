6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

Amenities

This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home like apartment (it has a small 1 bedroom unit on the property) is your next home! It is beautiful inside and out and is conveniently located just minutes north of Hollywood & Downtown Los Angeles! As soon as you come up to the property you are greeted by tall, beautiful fences for your pets & for added comfort on the property. As you enter the home and continue your journey you'll see the fresh hardwood floors throughout accompanied by beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also has a large, restaurant style oven & stovetop for all those amazing home cooked meals with friends & family! You'll notice a large living room and kitchen area where everyone can enjoy each other's company! There's a big, fenced front yard and also a gated back yard with 3-4 parking spots! You'll also notice there are hookups for laundry which adds a tremendous convenience in Los Angeles. All the utilities are paid for by you the tenant and will be in your name. The utilities are all on 1 meter including the second 1 bedroom unit. Their utilities run about $50 a month.. The lease is for 6-12 months.



