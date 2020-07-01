All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:19 AM

6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue

6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home like apartment (it has a small 1 bedroom unit on the property) is your next home! It is beautiful inside and out and is conveniently located just minutes north of Hollywood & Downtown Los Angeles! As soon as you come up to the property you are greeted by tall, beautiful fences for your pets & for added comfort on the property. As you enter the home and continue your journey you'll see the fresh hardwood floors throughout accompanied by beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. The kitchen also has a large, restaurant style oven & stovetop for all those amazing home cooked meals with friends & family! You'll notice a large living room and kitchen area where everyone can enjoy each other's company! There's a big, fenced front yard and also a gated back yard with 3-4 parking spots! You'll also notice there are hookups for laundry which adds a tremendous convenience in Los Angeles. All the utilities are paid for by you the tenant and will be in your name. The utilities are all on 1 meter including the second 1 bedroom unit. Their utilities run about $50 a month.. The lease is for 6-12 months.

This property is professional managed by ER Property Solutions. Please reach out to us for additional questions and for viewings of the unit!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have any available units?
6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6244 Coldwater Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

